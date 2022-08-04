NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— City leaders are putting some checks in place on the New Orleans Police Department’s use of facial recognition technology. On Thursday, the city council approved an amendment requiring the criminal district court’s approval before the NOPD can use the technology.

Council President Helena Moreno says judicial approval should guarantee that officers follow the proper policy.

“We are urging the court to be involved in this process, and want them to be a part of a working group with the city council and with the NOPD to develop this process of having the court involved in the utilization of facial recognition technology,” Moreno explained.

The president adds that judicial oversight will protect the LGBTQ+ community and abortion rights advocates from unwarranted surveillance.