TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) is looking to identify a man accused of burglarizing a Dollar General store in Natalbany on Friday, June 16.

TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis said he received security footage showing a man wearing a cloth over his face breaking into the Dollar General store on Highway 1064 around 4:00 a.m.

Once inside, the man allegedly attempted to open the cigarette case before breaking it with a blunt object. Travis said the man then filled grocery bags with cigarettes and other items before running from the store.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call Detective Bobby Bradberry at 985-902-2045, Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245 or visit their website.

