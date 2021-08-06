PHOTOS: Church sign promoting vaccine vandalized in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Red graffiti is what greeted residents and churchgoers near Canal and Norman C. Francis Parkway.

First Grace United Methodist had a sign that read “Love thy neighbor, Get vaccinated.”

Vandals tagged the sign, covering up the word “vaccinated.”

They also spray painted the concrete with “Faith over fear” and in another spot referenced a bible passage that tells of a mark used to identify one loyal to the antichrist.

“I’m pretty sure this was done by a brother in Christ,” Pastor Shawn Moses Anglim explained. “I say that because they put on the front walkway ‘Faith over Fear’. That’s spiritual language. That’s Christian language. And they have a passage of scripture that they put over a very beautiful mural we have.”