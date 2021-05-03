Church Point man arrested for kidnapping, attempted murder

CHURCH POINT, La (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for second-degree kidnapping and attempted second-degree murder, according to a press release from their office.

After receiving multiple complaints in regards to a welfare concern, the SLPSO arrested Anthony D. Collins Jr., 42, of Church Point, on April 30 for second-degree kidnapping and attempted second-degree murder.

Deputies received the first complaint on April 29. The complainant said that he spoke with the victim over social media, and she said she had been injured and feared for her life.

Upon arrival at the residence, deputies knocked on the doors and outside walls and made their presence known, but there was not movement inside for over 30 minutes.

During the early morning hours of April 30, the SLPSO received multiple calls regarding a welfare concern at the same address. Deputies returned to the house and found it unsecured. Upon entry, Collins was found with the victim in a bedroom.

It was determined that Collins and the victim had an argument that resulted in Collins threatening the victim’s life, stabbed her on the right side of her waist, and slapped her repeatedly. When the victim tried to call emergency services, Collins took the phone from her. He also refused to allow her to leave the residence to get assistance.

When the victim was questioned about hearing the deputies the first time they arrived on the scene, she state that Collins forcibly kept her quiet.

Collins was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail and his bond is set at $135,000.