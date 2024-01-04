METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — An investigation is underway after a fire left Christmas displays and other items destroyed at Lafreniere Park.

Officials with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies and fire crews responded to the fire around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.

At the scene, they discovered that two structures were on fire on Pavillion Island.

They said two Christmas displays, two plastic sheds that housed displays and other Christmas items were destroyed.

According to the JPSO, items found at the scene are believed to be important evidence in the case.

The cost of the damage was estimated to be around $100,000.

(Courtesy: Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about the fire can call the JPSO Arson Section at (504)-364-5300.

