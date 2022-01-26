CHARENTON, La. (KLFY) — The Chitimacha Tribal Police Department is remembering a hero that died in the line of duty nine years ago on Wednesday.

Sgt. Frederick “Rick” Riggenbach, 52, was shot and killed on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2013 while responding to a mobile home fire on Flattown Rd. near Charenton.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, Riggenbach was fatally wounded by a shotgun blast shortly after arriving on the scene. The shooter, Wilbert Thibodeaux, also critically wounded two other officers on the scene. Thibodeaux had a history of mental illness and was eventually found unable to stand trial due to his psychiatric problems. The fire, started by Thibodeaux, also claimed the life of the mobile home’s occupant, Eddie Lyons, 78.

Riggenbach had been working with the Chitimacha Police for over four years at the time of his death. He had also previously served over 10 years with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and was a U.S. Navy veteran.

The Chitimacha Tribal Police Department made a post on their Facebook page to remember the lives lost and honor the sergeant.