SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — The Slidell Police reported the arrest of 34-year-old Thomas Wells after a welfare check in the 700 block of Pine Street turned into a four-hour standoff with the agencies S.W.A.T. team.

According to the report, the incident began around 4:30 p.m. on Friday with Wells making homicidal and suicidal threats with two young children inside the residence.

When officers arrived on the scene, Wells barricaded himself inside of the residence and took the two children as hostages, refusing to let them leave the residence. The Slidell Police S.W.A.T. team, along with hostage negotiators, responded to the scene.

After the lengthy standoff, negotiators were able to assist with the children’s safe release and the S.W.A.T. team took Wells into custody.

The incident ended around 9:40 p.m.

“This incident was mentally and physically draining on everyone involved, especially since it involved children,” said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal. “There were some tense moments throughout the standoff, but our highly trained negotiators and tactical officers handled the situation by preserving life and making sure everyone went home safe. This situation could haven’t had a much different ending, but at the end of the day, the good guys won.”

Wells was taken to a hospital to be evaluated and treated for CS gas exposure.

Slidell Police detectives are currently investigating the incident.