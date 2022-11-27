NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police began investigating a shooting that wounded a five-year-old girl in the Desire area Sunday (Nov. 26) afternoon.

The New Orleans Police Department says around 1:40 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Oliver White Avenue. Initial reports showed a child had been shot in the hand.

We’re told the girl was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Information regarding the victim’s medical condition was not available.

Details regarding the moments leading up to the shooting were unavailable. It’s unknown if anyone has been taken into custody for questioning.

The shooting remains under investigation by the NOPD’s Child Abuse unit.

