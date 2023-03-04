ST. TAMMANY, La. (WGNO) — A child is in the hospital after a pipe bomb detonated near the Slidell area.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sherriff’s office, deputies responded to a call in the 500 block of Winbourne Drive in the Turtle Creek area near Slidell.

At the scene, they learned that a homemade pipe bomb detonated, causing injuries to a juvenile’s hand. Deputies applied a tourniquet to the child and he was brought to a nearby hospital.

There are no updates on his condition at this time, but Deputies say they do not believe that any persons or structures are in danger at this time.

