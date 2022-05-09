MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Police began investigating a crash that involved a school bus on the New Orleans West Bank Monday morning.
A spokesperson with Louisiana State Police confirmed the crash occurred in the 7400 block of River Road in Marrero.
Immediate details of the crash were not given, however, LSP reports 8 children were on the bus during the accident, leaving 1 with minor injuries.
The bus driver was cited for careless operation.
This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.
