MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Police began investigating a crash that involved a school bus on the New Orleans West Bank Monday morning.

A spokesperson with Louisiana State Police confirmed the crash occurred in the 7400 block of River Road in Marrero.

Immediate details of the crash were not given, however, LSP reports 8 children were on the bus during the accident, leaving 1 with minor injuries.

The bus driver was cited for careless operation.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.