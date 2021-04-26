‘Chewbacca’ wanted for stabbing

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help locating someone from a galaxy far… far… away.



The NOPD says ‘Chewbacca’ is responsible for an aggravated battery Saturday night in the 700 block of Toulouse Street.

Just before 9 p.m., NOPD claims the street performer stabbed someone with a knife after a verbal disagreement. During the altercation, the performer’s costumed head came off and revealed the suspect to be a black male in his early 20s.

The NOPD is asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.