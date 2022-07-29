Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 28, 2022, Louisiana Probation and Parole Agents arrived on the 300 block of South McGuire Street in Monroe, La. to conduct a routine residence check for 30-year-old Keith Wheeler. At the residence, agents made contact with Keith and 29-year-old Courtney Wheeler, detecting a strong marijuana odor in the home.

According to authorities, they asked Keith if there were any illegal items in the residence and Keith allegedly told agents to “check under my mattress.” Agents went on to discover two handguns under Keith’s mattress and obtained a search warrant for the residence.

During the search, authorities allegedly found the following items:

110.5 grams of Fentanyl

22.7 grams of black tar Heroin

Hydrocodone

Clonazepam

Suboxone strips

56.1 grams of marijuana

Buprenorphine Hydrochloride

Lorazepam

860 dosage units of Oxycodone

Agents also discovered that one of the handguns was reported stolen. During questioning, Keith allegedly took ownership of the items and admitted to selling controlled dangerous substances. Keith and Courtney were placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Keith was charged with 9 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics. Courtney was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Keith’s bond was set at $457,000. On July 28, 2022, around 8:53 PM, Courtney was released from jail after posting bond.