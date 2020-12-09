Charles Camp identified as suspect in Crowley officer-involved shooting

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) -State Police have released more information on the suspect in an officer-involved shooting Monday in Crowley.

According to Troop I Public Information Officer Thomas Gossen, 39-year-old Charles Camp was taken into custody by Crowley Police following an evaluation at a local hospital.

Gossen said a preliminary investigation has revealed that the incident started shortly after 5:00 p.m., in the parking lot of the Walgreens store on Odd Fellows Road.

Camp fled the scene when police arrived, Gossen said, and during an interaction with police in an adjacent parking lot, rammed a marked police vehicle and several other cars.

As events unfolded, Gossen said an officer with the Crowley Police Department discharged his service weapon but did not strike anyone.

The investigation is on-going.