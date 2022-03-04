METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two women believed to be connected to a fatal shooting at a Metairie apartment complex that happened in January.

According to the JPSO inmate log, police arrested 26-year-old Deja Walls of New Orleans and 49-year-old Monica Every of Laplace.

Walls was arrested on Friday, February 25 with charges of motor vehicle theft and second-degree murder. Her bond was set at $525,000.

The log says Every was arrested on Wednesday, March 2 for second-degree murder and a charge of solicitation for murder.

It is unclear how the theft and murder solicitation charges are connected to the shooting.

The incident dates back to Thursday, January 27 when JPSO responded to the Gatehouse Apartments on East Gatehouse Drive in Metairie.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman who had been shot multiple times. The victim, later identified as 48-year-old Charlene Jones, died at the scene.

Jones was a tenant at the apartments when she was shot to death.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the JPSO at 504-364-5300 or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers.