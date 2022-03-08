NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department upgraded charges against a suspect in the homicide of an infant boy that occurred in the 1500 block of Saint Louis Street on Saturday.

Keriaon Smith (Photo: NOPD)

According to a report, police found the victim unresponsive in the care of 19-year-old Keriaon Smith just after noon on March 5. The child was found to have sustained numerous injuries and was not breathing.

Despite being transferred to a hospital for medical treatment, the child succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

NOPD Child Abuse and Homicide detectives arrested Smith, who was reportedly a family friend of the victim, and was initially charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

Following the autopsy results from the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office on Tuesday, the victim’s death has been ruled a homicide. At that time, detectives re-charged Smith with second-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300.