Stand by for press conference

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office is reportedly undergoing some staffing changes, a spokesperson said Tuesday. At 5 p.m. (tentatively), Sheriff Susan Hutson will hold a press conference where more details will be released.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office reportedly held internal meetings to discuss the “organizational structure” of the OPSO, the spokesperson adding that “The personnel impacted have until the end of the day to let us know their decisions based on conversations that were had with them Friday.”

