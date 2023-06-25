CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office (SBSO) is investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition in Chalmette on Saturday, June 24.

SBSO Sheriff James Pohlmann said the shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Paris Road where detectives believe two brothers got into a fight and one shot the other.

The victim was brought to a hospital and is in critical condition, Pohlmann said.

The suspect was taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing. The SBSO did not release any additional information.

