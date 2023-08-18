Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — Eight Chalmette High School students are in the custody of the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office following a school fight on Friday, Aug. 18.
Sheriff James Pohlmann says deputies responded to a service call in reference to a school resource officer needing assistance on the second floor of the main campus.
At some point throughout the fight, Pohlmann says an SRO’s taser was used.
According to reports, two teachers suffered minor injures in the fight.
The incident remain under investigation.
