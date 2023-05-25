NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — A Chalmette pharmacist has been found guilty for his involvement in alleged money laundering and distribution of controlled substances.

Court documents revealed a bill of information was filed back in Sept. 2018 stating the owner and operator of Wilkinson Family Pharmacy, Keith Wilkinson, and other parties conspired to distribute controlled substances outside of his professional practice for illegitimate medical purposes.

Documents proved he also committed money laundering using criminally derived proceeds.

On Wednesday (May 24) Wilkinson was sentenced to 72 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

