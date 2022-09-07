CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — A mother is dead after a shooting at a Chalmette home Wednesday morning, according to the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the incident was possibly two family members.

At about 8:30, deputies say they were called to the 4000 block of Hamlet Place, responding to a shooting in the area. When deputies arrived they found a 61-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital by EMS where she died from her injuries.

Deputies say they also came into contact with a woman claiming to be her daughter. No one else was injured during the altercation but no charges have been filed as this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other criminal activity pertaining to St. Bernard Parish or any of its residents, can do so by calling the Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501. They also can call the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline, (504) 271-TIPS or 8477 or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111. Callers can leave a detailed message, and either choose to provide their contact information, or remain anonymous, and may be eligible for a cash reward from Crimestoppers.