All persons accused of a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty.

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — A Chalmette man was arrested by the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office in connection to a domestic disturbance involving his mother on Friday, Oct. 20.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies began investigating a domestic disturbance in the 1900 block of Seelos Court around 9:20 a.m.

At the scene, deputies said Lee White, 36, had barricaded himself inside of his home following an altercation with his mother.

They said Lee refused to speak and remained barricaded in his home for two hours.

With the help of the Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics Team, Lee was arrested.

At the time of his arrest, deputies learned that Lee had a warrant in St. Bernard Parish for second-degree battery and multiple warrants outside of the parish.

Lee was booked into the St. Bernard Parish Prison for domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts: