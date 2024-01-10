Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Chalmette couple was arrested, and pounds of marijuana were recovered after a drug bust in St. Bernard Parish on Monday, Jan. 8.
St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives said 42-year-old Roger Morris and 37-year-old Arianne Craig were arrested on multiple drug charges.
During the investigation, agents with the SBSO Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit said they recovered several clear plastic bags containing approximately 12 ounces of fentanyl, five grams of heroin, 30.1 grams of heroin and fentanyl, five grams of cocaine and fentanyl, six pounds of marijuana, Alprazolam, Oxycodone, LSD, MDMA (Ecstasy), Manitol, a digital scale, packaging material, an electric grinder and two guns.
Morris faces the following charges:
- Possession with the intent to distribute heroin
- Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine
- Possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl
- Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana
- Possession of Alprazolam
- Possession of Oxycodone
- Possession of LSD
- Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy)
- Possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years of age
- Illegal window tint
- Vehicle insurance required
Craig faces the following charges:
- Possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl
- Possession with the intent to distribute heroin
- Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana
- Possession of Alprazolam
- Possession of Oxycodone
- Possession of LSD
- Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy)
- Possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years of age
- Fugitive warrant
