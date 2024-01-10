Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Chalmette couple was arrested, and pounds of marijuana were recovered after a drug bust in St. Bernard Parish on Monday, Jan. 8.

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives said 42-year-old Roger Morris and 37-year-old Arianne Craig were arrested on multiple drug charges.

During the investigation, agents with the SBSO Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit said they recovered several clear plastic bags containing approximately 12 ounces of fentanyl, five grams of heroin, 30.1 grams of heroin and fentanyl, five grams of cocaine and fentanyl, six pounds of marijuana, Alprazolam, Oxycodone, LSD, MDMA (Ecstasy), Manitol, a digital scale, packaging material, an electric grinder and two guns.

Morris faces the following charges:

Possession with the intent to distribute heroin

Possession with the intent to distribute cocaine

Possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl

Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana

Possession of Alprazolam

Possession of Oxycodone

Possession of LSD

Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy)

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years of age

Illegal window tint

Vehicle insurance required

Craig faces the following charges:

Possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl

Possession with the intent to distribute heroin

Possession with the intent to distribute marijuana

Possession of Alprazolam

Possession of Oxycodone

Possession of LSD

Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy)

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years of age

Fugitive warrant

