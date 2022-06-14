NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in Central City.

At about 7:40 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of S. Liberty on a call of an Aggravated Battery by Shooting.

When NOPD arrived, they said a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital by EMS where he later died from his injuries.

No further details are available at this time but anyone with information can call Sixth district officers at (504) 658-6060.