NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Central City that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened in the 2000 block of South Claiborne Avenue around 1:00 a.m.

Reports show two victims were at the location when a person came up and began firing shots.

A 54-year-old man and 46-year-old man were both taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. It is unclear at this time who, but one of the men was shot in the head.

No word on a suspect, motive or the conditions of the victims.

If you have any information on this crime you’re urged to call CrimeStoppers.

At this time there are no updates on the victims condition. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that can assist in this ongoing investigation is urged to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.