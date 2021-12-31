Central City shooting leaves one dead, two wounded

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a shooting at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and South Prieur Street that left one person dead and two injured.

According to the report, Sixth District officers responded to a call about the shooting just after 1 p.m., and upon arrival found a male victim with gunshot wound along with a female suffering from a graze wound ot the leg.

The female allegedly refused medical treatment, while the male was transported to the hospital where he was declared dead.

During the investigation, the NOPD was notified of another male victim in connection with the shooting arriving at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg as well.

There is no additional details available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.