NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has reported a shooting that occurred around Second Street and South Tonti in the New Orleans neighborhood of Central City on Tuesday afternoon.

In a report received by WGNO at 3:45 p.m., officers responded to the call and upon arrival found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim arrived at a hospital for medical treatment.

No additional information is available at this point.