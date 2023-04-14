NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating two individuals wanted for a March business burglary.

On March 28, two people were seen on camera entering a Filmore area business in the 4700 block of Paris Avenue at about 8 p.m. The NOPD says the two stole the tip jar from the counter and ran out.

Surveillance cameras in the business captured the incident. The video shows the two subjects entering the building together and while one grabbed a cup from behind the counter the second subject was seen taking the jar.

Youtube video 1

Youtube video 2

The two appear to be black males, of unknown ages, one was seen wearing a green shirt, beige-colored pants and two-colored shoes and had dread-locked hair. The other was seen wearing a white shirt with a graphic on the front, beige-colored pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on who the subjects may be or their location is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

