NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who reportedly stole a golf cart from a City Park business.

The NOPD says the golf cart was parked by a business employee on Wednesday (March 15th) on Palm Drive. and was stolen two days later by an unidentified man.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to obtain surveillance of the incident, video below.

Video: Suspect upgrades bike, steals golf cart from New Orleans parking lot

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect and the whereabouts of the of the golf cart is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

