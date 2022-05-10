NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who was caught on camera during a Dillard-area armed robbery.

According to the NOPD, the robbery occurred in the 3100 block of Gentilly Boulevard on Saturday, May 7.

Detectives report the unknown pictured suspect entered an area business, pulled out a pistol, and demanded money from its cash registers. After collecting the money, NOPD says they left the location.

Anyone with any information on who or where the suspect is is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here.