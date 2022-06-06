CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO)— Detectives in St. Bernard Parish have released images of a man accused of stealing and using someone else’s credit cards in Chalmette.

According to the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Sunday, May 20 at a business in the 8400 block of West Judge Perez Drive.

Sheriff James Pohlmann reports the unidentified man reportedly snatched a woman’s wallet from her purse while she was shopping on Sunday, May 29. The victim then told detectives that her stolen credit card was used to make several unauthorized purchases.

Detectives later learned the credit card was used from at least two local businesses, with the buyer purchasing merchandise and several VISA gift cards.

SBSO says the moment the incident happened was caught on camera, with surveillance footage showing the pictured suspect reaching into the woman’s purse while she wasn’t looking and retrieving her wallet.

The suspect, described as a 6′ tall Black man, was then seen leaving in the pictured white Ford Escape, believed to be a model from 2009 to 2012.

Deputies are asking anyone who knows who or where the suspect is to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501, or the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline at (504) 271-TIPS or 8477. Callers who contact the CIB could be eligible for a cash reward.