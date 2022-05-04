NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was caught on camera stealing a generator and motorcycle from a New Orleans neighborhood.

Footage obtained by the NOPD shows the suspect wheeling out the stolen items from a home in the 7500 block of Jeanette Street in the Carrollton area.

Detectives describe the items as a Generac generator and a red Honda CR250 motorcycle that were stolen from the victim’s shed.

Anyone who knows who or where the suspect is is urged to contact the NOPD or Crimestoppers at (504) 821-2222 or (504) 822-1111. Click here to submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers online.