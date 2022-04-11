NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department released footage of a man they suspect was caught on camera spying into a home window.

According to the report, the alleged ‘Peeping Tom’ was captured on video surveillance taking photographs/ and/or video of the inside of an occupied residence in the 3000 block of Robert Street with his cellular device.

The video, which appears to be from a ‘Ring’ doorbell camera, is time-stamped at 11:19 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6.

The NOPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying the accused suspect.

Anyone with information or can locate and identify the suspect is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll free 1-877-903-7867.