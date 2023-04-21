All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man in connection to an armed robbery in the Gentilly area.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday (April 19th) in the 3000 block of Gentilly Boulevard when a man entered a business with a gun and allegedly robbed the place before fleeing.

Through investigation, the NOPD was able to receive surveillance video of the robbery.

Watch as man flees business after robbery:

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

