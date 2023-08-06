All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On August 3, 2023, deputies of the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a domestic homicide on Little River Road. Upon Arrival, deputies discovered a deceased female victim, 50-year-old Donna Renee Vance, has succumbed to three gunshot wounds to her body.
According to deputies, 50-year-old Ronald Gene Baxter Jr. of Jonesville, La. was arrested and charged with Second-Degree Murder.
No bond has been set at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.
