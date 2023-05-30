Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are searching for the person responsible for stealing two cash boxes from a French Quarter business on Sunday, May 28.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the burglary happened at a business in the 900 block of Chartres Street.

They said the suspect forced his way into the business through an entrance on Dumaine Street and stole cash boxes from a poker machine and cigarette machine.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call the NOPD at (504)-821-2222 or Crime Stoppers at (504)-822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts