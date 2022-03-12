NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police began investigating a fatal shooting in New Orleans East on Saturday evening.

A spokesperson with NOPD says just before 6:30 p.m. on March 12, detectives responded to the 8300 block of Grant Street.

When they arrived, police discovered an adult male victim who had been shot in the chest. NOPD reports the victim died at the scene.

The case was then classified as a homicide.

Other details of the shooting, including a suspect and a motive, were not immediately available. Police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is urged to contact NOPD detectives at 504-658-6070. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by completing an online form, calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.