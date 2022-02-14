Photo via NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans are looking to identify two suspects in an unarmed carjacking that occurred on Sunday, February 13.

NOPD reports around 6 p.m., the victim had parked her white Subaru Outback in front of a Gentilly home when she exited the car to grab an item.

When she was walking back to her car, the woman was reportedly approached by a heavy-set Black female wearing a blue or purple hooded jacket. The woman says the suspect demanded her keys and threatened to kill her.

The woman handed the keys over and the female suspect left, soon being joined by another suspect in a red hooded jacket. Their gender is unknown.

Police say while driving away in the victim’s car, the two suspects struck two parked vehicles, which damaged the stolen crossover’s hood, right bumper, and right rear bumper.

NOPD continues to search for the carjacking suspects and the stolen car, which is described as a white 2013 Subaru Outback bearing Louisiana license plate XNR577.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-6030. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.