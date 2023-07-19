Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 32-year-old woman is in custody of the New Orleans Police Department after a reported carjacking on Wednesday, July 19.

According to NOPD reports, the carjacking happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 5400 block of Wisner Boulevard.

NOPD officials said the victim told police she was sitting in her vehicle when she was approached by an unknown female who demanded her keys at gunpoint. The victim complied and exited the car.

The suspect then allegedly left the scene in the victim’s car.

Shortly after, officers were able to locate the stolen vehicle traveling on Port Street.

After a brief pursuit, the suspect, identified by NOPD as Jnea Perkins reportedly crashed the vehicle at the intersection of Port Street and North Galvez Street before running away.

She was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Perkins faces charges of armed robbery with a firearm and flight from an officer in a vehicle.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.

