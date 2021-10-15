Carencro man sentenced in federal court on firearm charges

A Carencro man was sentenced on Friday in federal court to six years followed by two years of probation, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana.

Terrance R. Jones, 27, of Carencro was sentenced on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Jones was in downtown Lafayette on October 3, 2020, when police were called to the area regarding a man with a firearm. After an investigation, it was revealed that Jones was a convicted felon and prohibited from carrying a firearm, according to a news release.

In 2014 Jones was convicted on charges of attempted possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of hydrocodone and in 2019 was convicted on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to the release.

