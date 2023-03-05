CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — Carencro High School responded to a threat of violence by one of its students with a show of force by law enforcement.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown as a preventative measure this morning. The lockdown has since been lifted, authorities said.

Several units from the Carencro Police Department arrived and placed the school under lockdown after a student threatened earlier this week to shoot up the school today.

After securing and searching the school no weapons or other threats were found, and no arrests were made as a result of the threat, police said.