MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— On Wednesday, June 15, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies were called to Rocket Lube and Car Wash on the 3300 block of Sterlington Road in reference to a theft complaint.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they made contact with the complainant who stated they left their 9mm Derringer on the driver’s floorboard while their vehicle was being detailed.

After the complainant’s vehicle was finished being detailed, the complainant realized their firearm was missing. Deputies reviewed camera footage of the premises at the time of the alleged theft.

Michael Perry

In the footage, authorities allegedly saw 48-year-old Michael Jerome Perry being the only employee detailing the vehicle. While cleaning the car, Perry stops briefly and looks around, removing the pistol from his right pocket and placing it in a black bag.

As the complainant and other employees searched for the missing firearm, Perry allegedly grabbed the black bag and walked to a nearby bush to hide the firearm. Deputies made contact with Perry and questioned him about the alleged theft.

According to Perry, he did not see a firearm while detailing the vehicle and he denied taking the pistol. He was then placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Perry was charged with Theft of a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies.