Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are asking for the public’s help in locating a car that’s been connected to a fatal shooting at a Church’s Chicken in the Bywater area.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. at the restaurant location in the 4300 block of St Claude Avenue on Wednesday, May 10.

Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, but died shortly after.

NOPD investigators are now searching for a 2013 Toyota Corolla LE. The car has a broken out rear window and the front bumper is detached.

They said the occupants of the car should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Anyone with information about the car, suspects or shooting can call the NOPD Homicide Section at (504)-658-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (504)-822-1111.

