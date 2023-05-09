Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police have identified a car that was involved in a hit and run crash that left a bicyclist injured.
Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said the crash happened at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and North Claiborne Avenue on Saturday, April 29.
They said the victim was struck by a white sedan, possibly an Acura, as it was passing eastbound through the intersection on North Claiborne Avenue. The driver reportedly didn’t stop after striking the woman.
NOPD officials said the woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.
Through surveillance footage, investigators identified the vehicle involved in the crash as a white sedan with tinted windows and a sunroof.
Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here. You could be eligible for a cash reward.
