NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the New Orleans Police Department are looking to locate a car in connection to a crash that left a man dead on Saturday, Nov. 25.

NOPD officials said a man was walking his bike across the U.S. 90 East Claiborne Avenue Overpass above Earhart Boulevard when he was hit by a car that drove away from the scene.

They said the car they are trying to locate is believed to be a white Dodge Charger with a black hood that was driving near Martin Luther King Boulevard at the time of the crash.

NOPD officials said the suspect then allegedly drove away from the scene on South Claiborne Avenue.

Anyone with information about the crash can call NOPD Traffic Fatality Unit detectives at (504)-658-6210, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

