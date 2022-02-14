TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Smiths Station, Alabama driver wanted for injuring an Opelika police officer with his vehicle on Feb. 2 is in custody, according to Opelika’s Police Chief.

Sunday, Feb. 13, Jarren Allen, 33, was captured in Troup County, Georgia, on several charges. The Troup County Sheriff‘s Office will release additional details Monday. Allen is wanted in Opelika for charges of Assault First Degree, Failure to Render Aid, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

On 02/13/2022, Deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jarren McKay Allen in LaGrange, GA. Allen is wanted by the Opelika Police Department for an assault on an Officer, which occurred on 02/02/2022. He is currently being held at the Troup County Jail on illegal narcotics and firearm charges. Allen is also being held on the following warrants from the Opelika Police Department:

• Assault, First Degree

• Felony Duty to Give Information and Render Aid

• Drug Trafficking (Cocaine)

• Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

• Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Pistol

• Three Counts of Unlawful Possession/Receipt of a Controlled Substance



Once Allen has completed the judicial process in Georgia, he will be transferred to Alabama and arrested for the charges listed above. The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through our Opelika Police mobile app. You may wish to remain anonymous.

Investigators say the Opelika Police Officer responded to the parking lot of Kroger, located at 2460 Enterprise Drive, regarding a driver striking a cart return. Upon arrival at the grocery store in Tiger Town, the suspect refused to get out of the vehicle and then backed up, slinging the officer to the ground, where he sustained significant injuries.

The officer dispatched additional units and rescue responded to the scene. The officer was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He has been released.