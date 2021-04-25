Canadian teen arrested in Louisiana, accused of bomb threat

(AP) — A 15-year-old youth from Canada has been arrested in Louisiana on a charge accusing him of making a phony bomb threat to an Ivy League university in New Jersey.

The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reports that a May 3 hearing is scheduled to decide whether he can be sent to Mercer County, New Jersey, to face a criminal count of second-degree false public alarm.

Four buildings at Princeton University were evacuated because of the prank call.

St. James Parish authorities tell the newspaper that the parish doesn’t have a juvenile detention facility, so the teen is being held in Mississippi.

His name has not been released because he’s a juvenile.