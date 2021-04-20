Canadian expat sentenced to year imprisonment for ticket scam targeting New Orleans residents

NEW ORLEANS — Dual expat Joseph Gatt was sentenced to one year in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud for operating a long-term fraudulent ticket scam targeting multiple New Orleans residents.

United States District Judge Greg G. Guidry issued the sentence to the 75-year-old citizen of Canada and Malta on Tuesday.

Gatt was previously arrested on July 26, 2020, in Los Angeles while trying to reenter the country.

Although Gatt was indicted in June 2018, the 10-count indictment against him was unsealed only after Gatt was taken into custody.

Judge Guidry also ordered Gatt to repay his victims more than $95,000.

Gatt is also subject to deportation.