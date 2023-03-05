A woman was arrested for becoming violent with her father-in-law.

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Callaway man is dead after he was attacked by his daughter-in-law, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies confirmed Tuesday.

Investigators said 32-year-old Amanda Julian was violent with her husband and father-in-law at a home on Babby Lane in Callaway.

Law enforcement authorities said a gunshot was fired but no one was hit.

Amanda Julian

Once deputies arrived on scene, they allegedly had to pull Julian away from her 83-year-old father-in-law, deputies said. They added that she then began fighting the deputy.

Julian was charged with aggravated battery on the elderly, felony battery, domestic violence and battery on a law enforcement officer while resisting with violence. However, the incident remains under investigation and more charges are possible.