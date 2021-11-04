West Monroe woman arrested after stealing man’s phone, wallet, gas cap, and ankle monitor charger

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 3, 2021, Monroe Police received a call from a victim stating that 31-year-old Ember Richelle Reed burglarized their 2005 BMW on the 600 block of Moore Avenue. The victim also stated that Reed took their Iphone 11, wallet with approximately $140 in cash, gas cap, and ankle monitor charger from their vehicle.

According to the victim, Reed also left a note that says, “Call me or next time I’m knocking.” The victim mentioned that they contacted the Monroe Police Department on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, in reference to Reed’s behavior which resulted in Reed receiving an active arrest warrant for home invasion.

According to Monroe Police, they made contact with Reed at the location of the incident around 4:45 PM on November 3, 2021.

She was immediately placed in handcuffs and admitted to taking the victim’s ankle monitor charger and placing it behind the residence. Officers found the ankle monitor charger behind the residence but they could not locate the other items taken by Reed.

Reed was taken into custody at the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Simple Burglary from a Motor Vehicle. Reed was also charged for the Home Invasion arrest warrant.