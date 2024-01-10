Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A California woman was arrested following an investigation into a fatal shooting in the Plum Orchard area.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, on Jan. 6, officers were called around 1:30 a.m. in response to a shooting in the 42000 block of Dale Street. When they arrived, an unresponsive man was found inside a crashed vehicle.

An investigation revealed the man, identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office as 39-year-old Larry Boudreaux, had been shot multiple times.

He was declared dead on the scene.

Officers identified 34-year-old Tymonae J. Kelley as the wanted suspect. An arrest warrant was issued for a count of second-degree murder.

On Jan. 9, Kelley was found, arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

Anyone with further information about the fatal shooting is asked to contact the NOPD Homicide Section at (504)-658-5300.

